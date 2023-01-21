Grant has 20, Sam Houston tops UT Rio Grande Valley 83-64

Grant shot 7 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bearkats (15-5, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Huefner scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Lamar Wilkerson was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 15 points.