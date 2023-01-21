Grant has 20, Sam Houston tops UT Rio Grande Valley 83-64

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Qua Grant scored 20 points as Sam Houston beat UT Rio Grande Valley 83-64 on Saturday night.
Justin Johnson finished with 29 points for the Vaqueros (10-10, 1-6). Will Johnston added 17 points for UT Rio Grande Valley. In addition, Sherman Brashear had eight points.
Sam Houston’s next game is Thursday against Seattle U at home. UT Rio Grande Valley visits SFA on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.