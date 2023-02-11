Grant has 21, Sam Houston beats Abilene Christian 77-62

ABILENE, Texas — Qua Grant had 21 points in Sam Houston’s 77-62 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (13-12, 5-7) were led in scoring by Joe Pleasant, who finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Damien Daniels and Immanuel Allen recorded 11 points apiece.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Sam Houston hosts UT Arlington while Abilene Christian visits New Mexico State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.