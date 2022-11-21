Grant leads Duquesne against North Florida after 24-point game

North Florida Ospreys (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (3-1)
Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -12; over/under is 148.5
BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Dae Dae Grant scored 24 points in Duquesne’s 85-80 win over the Colgate Raiders.
Duquesne finished 6-24 overall with a 3-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dukes allowed opponents to score 73.4 points per game and shoot 47.6% from the field last season.
North Florida went 11-20 overall last season while going 4-15 on the road. The Ospreys averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 28.5 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.