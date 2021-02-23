Meikkel Murray had 16 points and six rebounds for the Chippewas (6-13, 2-10), whose losing streak reached six games. Ralph Bissainthe added 14 points and three blocks, and Caleb Huffman had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.