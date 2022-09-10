Grant, McCoy help Sacred Heart beat Central Conn. 14-10

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Malik Grant ran for 109 yards and a score on 23 carries, Rob McCoy added a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and Sacred Heart beat Central Connecticut 14-10 Saturday night in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Santana Fonseca kicked a 29-yard field goal just before halftime to trim Central Connecticut’s deficit to 7-3 and Nasir Smith capped a nine-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run to give the Blue Devils their first lead at 10-7 with 2:41 to go in the third quarter.