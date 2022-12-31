Grant, Powers lead Sam Houston past New Mexico State, 75-62

Powers scored five points in a 7-0 run that put the Bearkats up 19-7 about six minutes into the game and they padded the margin to take a 13-point advantage at intermission, 38-25.

Grant hit 6 of 16 shots from the field, including 3 of 10 from distance for Sam Houston (11-3, 1-1). Powers hit 4 of 7 from distance and Tristan Ikpe did not miss, hitting all four field goal attempts, including one from beyond the arc, and was 2-for-2 from the line to add 11 points off the bench.