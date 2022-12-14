Grant, Sam Houston Bearkats to face Locure, UL Monroe Warhawks on Wednesday

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-2) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-7)
The Bearkats are 2-2 on the road. Sam Houston scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is shooting 36.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.0 points for UL Monroe.
Qua Grant is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.0 points for Sam Houston.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.