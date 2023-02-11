Grant's 12 lead Duquesne past Saint Bonaventure 56-54

PITTSBURGH — Dae Dae Grant’s 12 points helped Duquesne defeat Saint Bonaventure 56-54 on Saturday.
Rozier scored nine points in the first half and Duquesne went into the break trailing 31-27. Duquesne used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 35-31 with 15:44 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Grant scored 10 second-half points.
Saint Bonaventure’s made basket that would have tied the game at the end of regulation was reviewed and ruled to have come after the final buzzer.
