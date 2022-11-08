Grant's 25 help Duquesne beat Montana 91-63

PITTSBURGH — Dae Dae Grant had 25 points in Duquesne’s 91-63 win over Montana on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Grant was 8 of 8 shooting, including 6 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Dukes. Matus Hronsky added 13 points and Joe Reece finished with 12 points.