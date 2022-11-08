Grant's 25 help Duquesne beat Montana 91-63

PITTSBURGH — Dae Dae Grant had 25 points in Duquesne’s 91-63 win over Montana on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Josh Bannan led the way for the Grizzlies with 19 points and four assists. Dischon Thomas added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Duquesne led Montana 45-19 at the half, with Grant (13 points) their high scorer before the break.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Friday. Duquesne visits Kentucky while Montana travels to play Xavier.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.