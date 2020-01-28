The Bulls led 74-67 after Josh Mballa made two free throws with 1:46 to go but did not score again until Grant’s 3-pointer from the left side after Akron’s zone defense had collapsed to the other side of the basket. Akron’s Loren Cristian Jackson took the inbounds pass and drove up the left sideline. Grant picked him up in the frontcourt and deflected Jackson’s running 3-pointer from about 22 feet, leaving the shot several feet shy of the basket. Buffalo collected the rebound as time ran out.