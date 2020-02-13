SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo’s Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulls have allowed just 73.3 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 76.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: M. Jackson has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Toledo is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 12-8 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Rockets are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 7-13 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Bulls are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or worse, and 6-9 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.4 percent. The Bulls have averaged 15 offensive boards per game and 17.8 per game over their last five games.

