After falling behind 38-35 at halftime, Buffalo outscored Saint Bonaventure 49-41 in the second half to earn the five-point victory. The Bulls’ 49 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Kyle Lofton tied a career-high with 32 points and had eight assists for the Bonnies (8-5), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Dominick Welch added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Jaren English had 13 points.

AD

Buffalo plays Northern Illinois at home on Saturday to open Mid-American Conference play. Saint Bonaventure plays George Washington on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD