Second-seeded Bowling Green earned a bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Bowling Green scored 51 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Justin Turner had 23 points for the Falcons (21-10, 12-6). Dylan Frye added 20 points and seven rebounds. Daeqwon Plowden had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Bulls evened the season series against the Falcons with the win. Bowling Green defeated Buffalo 78-77 on Jan. 31.
