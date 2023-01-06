Gray scores 30, Niagara knocks off Fairfield 77-69 in OT

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Aaron Gray recorded 30 points, including four in overtime, as Niagara beat Fairfield 77-69 in overtime on Friday night.
Supreme Cook led the Stags (6-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Caleb Fields added 17 points for Fairfield. Allan Jeanne-Rose also had nine points and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Up next for Niagara is a matchup Sunday with Manhattan on the road. Fairfield visits Iona on Friday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.