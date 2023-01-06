Gray scores 30, Niagara knocks off Fairfield 77-69 in OT

Gray added five rebounds for the Purple Eagles (9-5). Noah Thomasson scored 21 points while shooting 10 for 25 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Joe Kasperzyk shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.