Texas Tech attempted 22 free throws in the fourth quarter, making 13 in the final minute. Gray and Tatum Veitenheimer each made 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth, and Lexy Hightower went 6 for 6. The Lady Raiders finished 31 of 36 at the stripe.
Hightower added 20 points for Texas Tech (10-14, 3-10 Big 12). The Lady Raiders hadn’t won since Jan. 15 against then-No. 25 Kansas State in the second of three top-25 victories this season.
Skylar Vann had 17 points for Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4). Nevaeh Tot and Madi Williams each added 16 points and Taylor Robertson had 14. The Sooners turned it over 14 times, leading to 19 Texas Tech points.
