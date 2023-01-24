Green and Florida State host No. 20 Miami

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami Hurricanes (15-4, 6-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-13, 5-4 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -3.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes after Darin Green Jr. scored 24 points in Florida State’s 71-64 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Seminoles are 5-5 in home games. Florida State allows 73.4 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-3 against ACC opponents. Miami ranks second in the ACC scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Norchad Omier averaging 9.8.

The Seminoles and Hurricanes square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Cleveland is averaging 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Seminoles. Green is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

