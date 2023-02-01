Georgia Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-5, 6-2 SEC)Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -12; over/under is 141.5BOTTOM LINE: Terry Roberts and the Georgia Bulldogs take on Wendell Green Jr. and the No. 25 Auburn Tigers in SEC action.The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. Auburn has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.The Bulldogs are 4-4 in conference games. Georgia scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.Roberts is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.