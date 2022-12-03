Green and Youngstown State host Wright State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Youngstown State Penguins (5-3, 0-1 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (5-3, 0-1 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on the Wright State Raiders after Malek Green scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 77-73 overtime loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Raiders have gone 2-2 in home games. Wright State averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Penguins are 0-1 in Horizon play. Youngstown State averages 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Raiders and Penguins meet Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Wright State.

Brandon Rush averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Green is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for Youngstown State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

