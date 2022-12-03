Green and Youngstown State host Wright State

Youngstown State Penguins (5-3, 0-1 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (5-3, 0-1 Horizon)
The Penguins are 0-1 in Horizon play. Youngstown State averages 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.
The Raiders and Penguins meet Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Wright State.
Brandon Rush averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Green is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for Youngstown State.
