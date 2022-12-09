Green Bay and UMKC meet for cross-conference contest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMKC Kangaroos (4-8) at Green Bay Phoenix (1-8, 1-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rayquawndis Mitchell and the UMKC Kangaroos take on Zae Blake and the Green Bay Phoenix in non-conference action. The Phoenix are 1-2 on their home court. Green Bay is 0-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Kangaroos are 0-4 on the road. UMKC has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 9.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Green Bay.

Mitchell is shooting 38.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Kangaroos. Anderson Kopp is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

