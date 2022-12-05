Green Bay faces IUPUI, looks to end 7-game slide

IUPUI Jaguars (1-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-7, 0-1 Horizon)
The Jaguars are 0-1 in conference matchups. IUPUI is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Phoenix and Jaguars match up Monday for the first time in Horizon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is scoring 9.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 9.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% for Green Bay.
Bryce Monroe is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists for the Jaguars. Jlynn Counter is averaging 11.6 points for IUPUI.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.