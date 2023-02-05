Green Bay faces Milwaukee, looks to stop road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-22, 1-12 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-7, 10-3 Horizon) Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Milwaukee looking to end its 15-game road skid. The Panthers are 10-2 in home games. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in one-possession games. The Phoenix are 1-12 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay has a 0-20 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 41.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cade Meyer is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 58.8 points, 24.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article