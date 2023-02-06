Green Bay faces Milwaukee on 15-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-22, 1-12 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-7, 10-3 Horizon) Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -17.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay travels to Milwaukee looking to end its 15-game road skid. The Panthers are 10-2 in home games. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Elijah Jamison shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Phoenix are 1-12 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay is 0-14 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Randy Tucker averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Cade Meyer is shooting 60.4% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 58.8 points, 24.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

