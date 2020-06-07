The 41-year-old Ryan comes to Green Bay after posting a 14-13 record in his lone season as the head coach at Division II program Wheeling in West Virginia. He previously worked as an assistant at Ohio (2014-19) and North Dakota State (2007-14).
He worked on his father’s Wisconsin staff from 2002-07, where he served as a director of basketball operations and video coordinator. Bo Ryan was Wisconsin’s coach from 2001-15 after previously coaching at Wisconsin-Platteville and Milwaukee.
Will Ryan replaces Linc Darner, who went 92-80 and posted a winning record in all but one of his five seasons at Green Bay. After the Phoenix went 17-16 this season, Green Bay officials announced last month that the university and coach had “decided to part ways.”
