MILWAUKEE — Sandy Cohen III scored a season-high 28 points and Green Bay snapped a three-game skid with a 92-82 win over Milwaukee in a Horizon Conference opener on Saturday night.

Green Bay trailed 42-39 at the break but Cody Schwartz drilled a 3-pointer to open the second half, tying it at 42-all and a Shaquan Hemphill 3-point play gave the Phoenix (7-7, 1-0) a 52-50 lead with 16:22 to play. Milwaukee’s DeAndre Abram answered with a jumper to even it again and the lead changed hands six times in eight minutes until a Trevian Bell layup put the Phoenix on top for good, 70-68, with 7:59 left.

Cohen was 11 of 12 from the line for Green Bay. JayQuan McCloud added 15 points, Kameron Hankerson had 14 points and Hemphill had 11 points and led the team with eight rebounds.

Darius Roy led the Panthers (5-9, 0-1) with 25 points. Abram finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

