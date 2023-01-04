Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon in rebounding, averaging 35.7 boards. Ra Kpedi leads the Mastodons with 8.1 rebounds.

The Phoenix are 1-3 in conference matchups. Green Bay gives up 75.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.2 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kpedi is averaging 5.7 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Advertisement

Cade Meyer is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Phoenix. Zae Blake is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article