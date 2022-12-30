Green Bay hosts Lampman and Oakland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-12, 1-2 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-11, 1-2 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Blake Lampman scored 20 points in Oakland’s 83-61 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers. The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 in home games. Oakland is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Phoenix are 1-2 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay has a 0-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Grizzlies and Phoenix face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampman is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 11.8 points and 1.8 steals. Trey Townsend is averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Zae Blake is averaging 10.5 points for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 11.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

