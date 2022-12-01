Green Bay hosts Milwaukee following Freeman's 23-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6)
The Panthers have gone 0-2 away from home. Milwaukee has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.
The Phoenix and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is shooting 66.7% and averaging 9.8 points for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers for Green Bay.
Freeman is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13 points. Ahmad Rand is averaging 9.3 points and two blocks for Milwaukee.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.