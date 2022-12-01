Green Bay hosts Milwaukee following Freeman's 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -6; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 84-68 victory against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix have gone 0-1 in home games. Green Bay allows 77.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.9 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 0-2 away from home. Milwaukee has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Phoenix and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is shooting 66.7% and averaging 9.8 points for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers for Green Bay.

Freeman is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13 points. Ahmad Rand is averaging 9.3 points and two blocks for Milwaukee.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

