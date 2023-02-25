Green Bay hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Godfrey's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-14, 8-11 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-27, 2-17 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -9.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the Green Bay Phoenix after Jarred Godfrey scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 96-94 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix have gone 2-9 at home. Green Bay has a 1-16 record against teams over .500.

The Mastodons are 8-11 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is fourth in the Horizon giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is averaging nine points for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

Godfrey is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Damian Chong Qui is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

