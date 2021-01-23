SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Jarred Godfrey is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 12.2 points per game. The Phoenix have been led by Amari Davis, who is averaging 16 points.
CLAMPING DOWN: The Phoenix have allowed only 74.9 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 89 per game they gave up in non-conference play.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 43.6 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-8 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 4-3 when it scores at least 70.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45 percent or less. The Mastodons are 1-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.
DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Horizon teams. The Phoenix have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.
