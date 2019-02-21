Green Bay (14-13, 8-6) vs. Illinois-Chicago (14-13, 8-6)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago seeks revenge on Green Bay after dropping the first matchup in Green Bay. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 19, when the Phoenix shot 47 percent from the field while limiting Illinois-Chicago’s shooters to just 43.1 percent en route to the five-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois-Chicago’s Tarkus Ferguson has averaged 15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists while Marcus Ottey has put up 15.9 points. For the Phoenix, Sandy Cohen III has averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists while JayQuan McCloud has put up 14 points.

SOLID SANDY: Cohen has connected on 33.3 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Illinois-Chicago is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 63 or fewer points, and 9-13 when opponents exceed 63 points. Green Bay is 7-0 when holding opponents to 74 points or fewer, and 7-13 on the year when teams score any more than 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Flames are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 9-13 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Phoenix are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 74 points or fewer and 7-13 whenever opponents exceed 74 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 82.7 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 20th among Division I teams. The Illinois-Chicago defense has allowed 75 points per game to opponents (ranked 231st overall).

