Green Bay Phoenix welcome the UMKC Kangaroos on Saturday

UMKC Kangaroos (4-8) at Green Bay Phoenix (1-8, 1-1 Horizon)
The Kangaroos are 0-4 in road games. UMKC has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 11 points and 1.6 steals. Cade Meyer is shooting 50.0% and averaging 9.4 points for Green Bay.
Rayquawndis Mitchell is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for UMKC.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.