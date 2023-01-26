Green Bay plays Northern Kentucky, aims to end road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-19, 1-9 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (13-8, 8-2 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -17.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay travels to Northern Kentucky looking to stop its 12-game road losing streak. The Norse are 11-2 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is ninth in the Horizon scoring 67.4 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Phoenix have gone 1-9 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay is 0-12 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Rhodes is averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 19 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Cade Meyer is averaging 11.1 points for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 59.4 points, 24.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article