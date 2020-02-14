SAVVY SENIORS: Milwaukee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Te’Jon Lucas, Darius Roy, Josh Thomas and DeAndre Abram have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lucas has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 71.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Green Bay is a perfect 6-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-14 when fewer than five Phoenix players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix ninth among Division I teams. The Milwaukee defense has allowed 71.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 222nd overall).

