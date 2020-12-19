SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have combined to account for 42 percent of all Panthers scoring this season.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lucas has accounted for 47 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. Lucas has 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay has averaged only 67 points per game over its last five games. The Phoenix are giving up 84.8 points per game over that stretch.
