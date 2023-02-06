Green Bay stuns Milwaukee 80-79 in OT to snap 14-game skid

Tucker made 7 of 15 shots with four 3-pointers for the Phoenix (3-22, 2-12 Horizon League). He added eight rebounds. Zeigler made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Zeigler hit a 3-pointer to force overtime tied at 71 and sank a jumper from just inside the arc to win it. Freshman Brock Heffner came off the bench to bury three from beyond the arc, scoring 17 with six boards and two blocks. Ryan Wade hit half of his six 3-point tries and scored 10.