Green Bay takes on Detroit Mercy on 3-game losing streak

Green Bay Phoenix (2-11, 1-1 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-8, 1-1 Horizon)
The Phoenix are 1-1 in conference games. Green Bay is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Davis is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 24.2 points and 3.2 assists. Damezi Anderson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.
Cade Meyer is averaging 11.6 points for the Phoenix. Zae Blake is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.
LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.
Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.
