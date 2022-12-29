Green Bay takes on Detroit Mercy on 3-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-11, 1-1 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-8, 1-1 Horizon) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -15; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay is looking to stop its three-game skid with a win over Detroit Mercy. The Titans are 3-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy is fifth in the Horizon scoring 73.3 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Phoenix are 1-1 in conference games. Green Bay is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Davis is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 24.2 points and 3.2 assists. Damezi Anderson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Advertisement

Cade Meyer is averaging 11.6 points for the Phoenix. Zae Blake is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article