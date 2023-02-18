Green Bay takes on Youngstown State on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (3-25, 2-15 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (21-7, 13-4 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -22.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay comes into the matchup against Youngstown State after losing three games in a row. The Penguins are 12-2 in home games. Youngstown State leads the Horizon with 15.3 assists per game led by Dwayne Cohill averaging 4.7.

The Phoenix have gone 2-15 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 14.2 points. Cohill is shooting 51.8% and averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Randy Tucker is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 7.5 points. Cade Meyer is averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

