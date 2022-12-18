Green Bay visits Oregon State on 7-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-10, 1-1 Horizon) at Oregon State Beavers (5-6, 1-1 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -16.5; over/under is 128 BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will try to end its seven-game road losing streak when the Phoenix visit Oregon State. The Beavers have gone 5-1 at home. Oregon State averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Phoenix are 0-6 on the road. Green Bay has a 0-7 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dzmitry Ryuny is averaging 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Beavers. Jordan Pope is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Zae Blake is averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 12.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

