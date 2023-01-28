Green Bay visits Wright State after Huibregste's 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-20, 1-10 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (12-10, 5-6 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -17.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Alex Huibregste scored 25 points in Wright State’s 93-86 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders are 5-6 on their home court. Wright State has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The Phoenix are 1-10 in Horizon play. Green Bay is 0-13 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Raiders. Huibregste is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Cade Meyer is averaging 11.3 points for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 24.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article