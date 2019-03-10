No. 4 seed Green Bay (17-15, 11-8) vs. No. 1 seed Wright State (20-12, 14-5)

Horizon Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay is set to face Wright State in the quarterfinals of the Horizon tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 28, when the Phoenix shot 42.9 percent from the field while holding Wright State’s shooters to just 39.7 percent en route to a three-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Loudon Love, Bill Wampler, Cole Gentry, Mark Hughes and Parker Ernsthausen have combined to account for 75 percent of Wright State’s scoring this season and 70 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Green Bay, Sandy Cohen III, JayQuan McCloud and Tank Hemphill have scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 76 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cohen has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Wright State’s Wampler has attempted 195 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 9 of 21 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Phoenix. Wright State has 41 assists on 76 field goals (53.9 percent) over its past three games while Green Bay has assists on 38 of 84 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Green Bay offense has averaged 76.2 possessions per game, the sixth-most in Division I. Wright State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.3 possessions per game (ranked 266th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.