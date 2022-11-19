Green, Boise St. beat Wyoming 20-17, clinch division title

Boise State (8-3, 7-0 Mountain West), which will host the conference championship game on Dec. 3, is 16-1 all-time against Wyoming and has won each of the last six in the series.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Taylen Green threw for a touchdown and ran for another, George Holani had 132 yards rushing on 20 carries and Boise State beat Wyoming 20-17 Saturday night to clinch the Mountain division title with a week left in the regular season.

Billy Bowens caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Green to give the Broncos their first lead of the game — and cap the scoring — with 7:20 to play. JL Skinner intercepted a pass from Wyoming’s Jayden Clemons that appeared to seal the Broncos’ victory but three plays later Gavin Meyer forced a fumble by Holani and DeVonne Harris returned it 44 yards to the 21 with 45 seconds to play. Skinner picked off Clemons in the end zone on the next play.