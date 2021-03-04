Larry Owens had 17 points for the Demons (9-17, 8-7). Trenton Massner added 16 points and six assists. Jamaure Gregg had 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
The Privateers leveled the season series against the Demons. Northwestern State defeated New Orleans 81-73 on Jan. 27.
