Isiaih Mosley had 15 points for the Bears (8-9, 2-2). Tulio Da Silva added 13 points, going over 1,000 for his career, and grabbed seven rebounds. Gaige Prim had 10 points.
Northern Iowa faces Valparaiso at home on Wednesday. Missouri State matches up against Bradley at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.