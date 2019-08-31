HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Isaiah Green threw for a career-high four touchdowns and Talik Keaton returned a punt 67 yards for a score as Marshall opened the season with a dominating 56-17 victory over VMI on Saturday.

Marshall took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after Keaton’s return and pushed that to 21-0 after Green nailed Artie Henry with a 51-yard scoring toss early in the second. Green hit Xavier Gaines on a 4-yard TD pass late in the second quarter and Brenden Knox capped a 14-play, 83-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard plunge for a score to go up 35-7 at the break.

Marshall amassed 620 yards of total offense, while limiting VMI to 257. The Herd had a balanced attack of 340 yards passing and 280 rushing with 35 first downs.

Alex Thomson, who relieved Green, threw for 102 yards and a score. Corey Gammage caught five passes for 82 yards and a score as 11 Marshall receivers recorded catches.

VMI’s Reece Udinski threw for 192 yards and one touchdown.

