Green, Holani help Boise St. beat Nevada 41-3

RENO, Nev. — Taylen Green passed for a touchdown and ran for another score in the first quarter, George Holani finished with 17 carries for 115 yards and two TDs to help Boise State beat Nevada 41-3 Saturday night.

Green connected with Billy Bowens for a 31-yard touchdown about 2 minutes into the game and capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run that made it 14-0 with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Holani broke multiple tackles on his way to a 49-yard scoring run early in the second and scored on a 9-yard run that made it 31-3 with 5:44 left in the third quarter.