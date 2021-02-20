Hall Elisias had 14 points for Bryant (11-5, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Charles Pride added six rebounds. Peter Kiss had eight rebounds.
Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Bryant scored 27 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 20 first-half points for Merrimack marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.
Ziggy Reid had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (8-5, 8-5), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Jensen added 11 points. Mikey Watkins had 11 points and six assists.
