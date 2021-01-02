Alec Woodard had 17 points for the Governors (6-4, 2-2). Terry Taylor added 16 points and eight rebounds. Elton Walker had 13 points.
Austin Peay came as close as 76-75 on a pair of Woodard free throws with 21 seconds left but EKU’s Knapper and Green each sank a pair from the line to seal the win.
