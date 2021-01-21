Eastern Kentucky posted a season-high 20 3-pointers on 37 attempts (54%). Green Jr. made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Cameron Holden had 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Skyhawks (3-8, 1-6), whose losing streak reached eight games. Anthony Thomas added 16 points. Kenton Eskridge had 10 points.
