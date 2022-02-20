Darius Perry had 12 points for Central Florida (16-9, 8-7 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tyem Freeman added 11 points. Darius Johnson had seven rebounds and six assists.
Tristen Newton had 19 points for the Pirates (13-13, 4-10). Tremont Robinson-White added 14 points. Brandon Suggs had 13 points.
The Knights improved to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Central Florida defeated East Carolina 92-85 on Jan. 18.
