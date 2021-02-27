Eastern Kentucky plays next at the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Thursday in Evansville, Ind., as the third seed, facing No. 6 seeded Austin Peay.
Mark Freeman had 21 points for the Tigers (4-19, 3-17). He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. Shakem Johnson added 19 points. Monty Johal had 17 points.
Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee State 93-73 on Feb. 13.
___
___
